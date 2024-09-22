A'ja Wilson's Aces Teammates Celebrated Her Third WNBA MVP Award in Special Moment
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson found out she earned her third WNBA MVP award in a very special moment surrounded by all her teammates and coach Becky Hammon.
Wilson, who was just the second WNBA player ever to win MVP unanimously, received a phone call from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert during a team meeting when she learned the news of her MVP honor. As soon as Engelbert started to say the news, Wilson's Aces teammates jumped up and screamed to celebrate her incredible achievement. Wilson held back tears as the news sunk in.
"I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y'all," Wilson said. "Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. This truly means a lot."
Wilson is just the second WNBA player to win unanimously after Cynthia Cooper did so during the league's inaugural season in 1997. Wilson also is the fourth WNBA player to ever win three MVP awards after Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.