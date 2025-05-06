SI

Angel Reese Details Jam Packed Weekend Flying From Met Gala to Sky's Preseason Game

Her busy four days started with the Sky playing at LSU on Friday night, where she posted a double-double.

Madison Williams

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala. / Savion Washington/Getty Images
Angel Reese has kept herself quite busy the last few days.

On Friday, the Chicago Sky played at her alma mater LSU in an exhibition game vs. Brazil. Reese put up a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds in the 89–62 win.

Then, on Saturday, Reese celebrated her 23rd birthday, which was actually on Tuesday.

On Sunday, she flew to New York City to prepare for the Met Gala, where she was on the committee. It was her second Met Gala after she made her debut during her rookie WNBA season last year. Her outfit was quickly a fan favorite. Then, she flew back to Chicago and arrived there at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in order to prepare for the Sky's preseason game vs. the Minnesota Lynx.

“I don’t know how I’m doing this. I’m living on vibes," Reese admitted when speaking to media on Tuesday afternoon, via the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe.

Wednesday is an off day for Reese, and she expressed her excitement for that. She hopes no one calls her.

What a jam packed few days for Reese as she gets ready to kick off her second WNBA season.

