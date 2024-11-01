Caitlin Clark and New Coach Stephanie White Already Share a Piece of Fever Lore
The Indiana Fever officially hired Stephanie White as their new coach on Friday, entrusting the 47-year-old to guide reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and her teammates to new heights in 2025 and beyond.
White is far from a stranger in the 25-year history of the Fever. She spent five of her six years in the WNBA as a player with Indiana, averaging 6.1 points per game and shooting 36.5% from three-point range.
White was actually the first player in team history to wear a No. 22 Fever jersey, as she donned that digit for all five years with the organization. Now that she's back on the Fever's bench, it means the first No. 22 in franchise history is returning to Indianapolis to coach the new No. 22.
That's pretty cool.
White also has a history on the Fever's coaching staff. She was hired as an assistant in Indiana in 2011 and was promoted to the head-coaching job in 2015, where she went 37–31 over two seasons and led the team to the 2015 WNBA Finals before leaving for a collegiate job at Vanderbilt in '16.
White, who spent the last two seasons coaching the Connecticut Sun, now will be looking to help Clark and the Fever improve upon their 20–20 campaign in 2024 that ended with a two-game sweep by the Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Get those No. 22 jerseys out, Indianapolis.