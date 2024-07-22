Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink Support Aubrey Plaza After Rough All-Star Weekend Injury
No one got seriously injured during WNBA All-Star Weekend—no WNBA player, that is.
Aubrey Plaza, best known for her role as the ever-satirical April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation”, was full of smiles on the sidelines during Saturday’s All-Star Game in Phoenix. After all, who wouldn’t be overjoyed to get a courtside seat to watch Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and the WNBA’s best players ball out in a fiercely competitive matchup for the ages?
Someone who had just torn their ACL, probably.
The 40-year-old actress suffered her brutal ACL injury in, out of all situations, a game of knockout at the Phoenix Mercury practice facility earlier that weekend. Despite the mishap, Plaza was pictured with her crutches having a good time at the game alongside WNBA legend Sue Bird among other stars.
Afterward, Plaza shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing what one can only imagine was a truly unforgettable weekend.
She wrote in the caption, “How it started...how it went... Nothing can stop us! Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee. Such a great game. See you in paris (no).”
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark left a simple one-word comment to Plaza’s post: “ATHLETE !!!”
Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink also joined in on the fun, having torn her own ACL in June. Brink wrote, “Hot girls have bad knees.”
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike also commented, “method commitment!”
Following her latest tumble, it would appear Plaza won’t be traveling to Paris to watch the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team vie for their eighth straight gold medal. She may also need to take a brief hiatus from acting, an unfortunate blow to fans of her darkly comedic work.