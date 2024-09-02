Caitlin Clark’s Cool New Shot Had Fans Thinking She’s Ready to Really Dominate WNBA
In this story:
After a slow start to her rookie season, Caitlin Clark has found her way in the WNBA and is looking more and more like the dominant player that she was during her college days at Iowa.
That was on display again on Sunday when she scored 28 points and dished out 12 assists in the Fever's 100-93 win over the Wings in Dallas. Indiana has won six of its last seven games and is now above .500 (17-16) for the first time this season.
While Clark has been deadly from behind the three-point line, she has been developing a new shot since the Olympic break that could make her even harder to defend. Check out this floater that she scored on against Dallas:
Fans were in awe of it and agreed that this could take her to another level offensively:
More WNBA
Published