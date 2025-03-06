Caitlin Clark Cracked Jokes About Her Fever Teammates During Mini Golf With Eli Manning
Caitlin Clark isn't about clowning on her teammates a bit.
On Thursday, a clip from The Eli Manning Show featuring Clark hit the internet and it was really funny. In the video, Manning asks her which one of her Indiana Fever teammates is least likely to pick up the check.
Clark had a hard time answering, but eventually came with the answer of Lexie Hull.
Later in the episode, Clark was asked who she would want in the dunk tank if she was at a carnival. She said she'd go with Aliyah Boston.
Clark did mention she has a bunch of new teammates for the 2025 season, which is true. Joining the Fever this season are wing Sophie Cunningham, three-time WNBA champion forward Natasha Howard, six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, two-time champion Sydney Colson and defense-first post player Brianna Turner. They join Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell on what should be a stacked roster.
As a rookie, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She set the WNBA record for assists in a season (337), assists in a single game (19), points for a rookie in a season (769) and three-pointers by a rookie in a season (122). She's likely ready to put up even bigger numbers in her second campaign.
The WNBA season kicks off on May 16, so get ready for a lot more Clark content as the Fever look to chase their first championship this season.