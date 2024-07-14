Caitlin Clark Gifted Game-Worn Shoes to Young Fan After Fever's Win vs. Lynx
The Indiana Fever secured their second consecutive win on Sunday evening, taking down the Minnesota Lynx to improve to 11–14 on the season. After the win on the road in Minnesota, superstar point guard Caitlin Clark surprised one young fan with a gift they'll never forget.
After the final buzzer sounded, Clark could be seen stopping on her way to the locker room and tossing a young fan her game-worn shoes. The fan was over the moon with joy, wearing a huge grin on their face as they clutched tightly onto their new prized possessions.
Clark provided 17 points, six assists and three rebounds. She played a team-high 37 minutes, though she struggled with her shot, going 5 for 17 from the field and 2 for 11 from three-point range.
The Fever have now won three of their last four games and they'll look to continue their strong play against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.
Since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, Clark has been in the WNBA's spotlight. She's never shied away from taking photos with fans and giving them some of her gear, clearly looking to leave an impact for fans who pay to buy tickets to the team's games.