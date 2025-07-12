Caitlin Clark’s Humble Move During Fever Win Loved by WNBA Fans
Stars: they're just like us. Or in the case of Caitlin Clark on Friday night, she was just like a member of the floor sweeping crew at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
During the Indiana Fever's home win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark used her hands for most of the matchup to drop effortless dimes and launch three-pointers in her valiant efforts to improve her long-range shooting this season (she yet again put up a dud, shooting 1 for 7 from beyond the arc).
In a brief and now-viral moment from the game, Clark also used her prized hands to... wipe up a spot on the court. In a video taken by a fan sitting courtside, Clark walked over to the key with a towel and then crouched down to wipe what one can assume was some moisture on the floor.
A floor sweeper did the rest of the job afterward, but it was still quite the humbling move to see from the Fever superstar:
Nice use of her forearms there, though Fever fans will be hoping she saves that strength for her signature logo threes later in the season. The Fever moved to 10-10 after Friday's win and will cap off their five-game homestand against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.