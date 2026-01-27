Caitlin Clark Lands New Gig As Part of NBC’s NBA Broadcast Team

Caitlin Clark will be back on our televisions a bit sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, NBC announced that Clark would be a part of the network’s upcoming Basketball Night in America pregame show ahead of the debut of Sunday Night Basketball on Feb. 1, which will showcase the Lakers’ road trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks.

Clark will serve as a special contributor to the program, joining host Maria Taylor and studio analysts Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

After Sunday’s debut episode of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC, the network will take two weeks off in order broadcast the Super Bowl and the Olympics, and then be back weekly through the end of the regular season.

As things stand, the upcoming WNBA season still remains in question as the league and the players’ association are in a stalemate regarding a new collective bargaining agreement. While that stalemate means we might not be seeing Clark playing on our screens in the very near future, she’s already getting busy working another job.

