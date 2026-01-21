WNBA 2026 Season Schedule: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Matchups, Key Dates and More
WNBA basketball is coming soon to a TV near you.
The WNBA released its official schedule for the 2026 season, which will run from Friday, May 8 to Thursday, Sept. 24. The schedule reveal comes despite stalled negotiation talks between the WNBPA and the league on a new collective bargaining agreement after the previous CBA expired in January.
The upcoming season, which is the WNBA’s 30th, will feature two new expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Just like last year, there will be 44 regular season games before WNBA playoffs start on Sept. 27. Each team will play 22 home games and 22 away games.
“From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA,” league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.
As to be expected, all eyes will be on Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed over half of her second WNBA season due to injuries but will be looking to pick up right where she left off. Clark and Indiana will open their season against Paige Bueckers and the Wings on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Here’s everything to know about the upcoming 2026 WNBA season:
Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese 2026 schedule: When do the Fever play the Sky?
Clark and Reese will face off three times this year.
The Fever host the Sky on June 11 and then play them on the road on Aug. 8 and Aug. 23.
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever full 2026 schedule
Opponent
Location
Date
Dallas Wings
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, May 9
Los Angeles Sparks
Crypto.com Arena
Wednesday, May 13
Washington Mystics
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 15
Seattle Storm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sunday, May 17
Portland Fire
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wednesday, May 20
Golden State Valkyries
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 22
Golden State Valkyries
Chase Center
Thursday, May 28
Portland Fire
Moda Center
Saturday, May 30
Opponent
Location
Date
Atlanta Dream
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, June 4*
New York Liberty
Barclays Center
Saturday, June 6*
Washington Mystics
CareFirst Arena
Monday, June 8*
Chicago Sky
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, June 11*
Connecticut Sun
Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, June 13*
Toronto Tempo
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tuesday, June 16*
Atlanta Dream
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, June 18
Atlanta Dream
Gateway Center Arena
Saturday, June 20
Phoenix Mercury
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Monday, June 22
Phoenix Mercury
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 24
Los Angeles Sparks
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, June 27
*Commissioner’s Cup games
Opponent
Location
Date
Las Vegas Aces
Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, July 5
Los Angeles Sparks
Crypto.com Arena
Wednesday, July 8
Phoenix Mercury
Mortgage Matchup Center
Thursday, July 9
Las Vegas Aces
Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, July 12
Golden State Valkyries
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wednesday, July 15
Seattle Storm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, July 17
New York Liberty
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, July 18
Connecticut Sun
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wednesday, July 22
Seattle Storm
Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, July 28
Portland Fire
Moda Center
Friday, July 31
Opponent
Location
Date
Minnesota Lynx
Target Center
Sunday, Aug. 2
Las Vegas Aces
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, Aug. 6
Chicago Sky
Wintrust Arena
Saturday, Aug. 8
New York Liberty
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Dallas Wings
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, Aug. 14
Atlanta Dream
Gateway Center Arena
Sunday, Aug. 16
Toronto Tempo
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Dallas Wings
College Park Center
Thursday, Aug. 20
New York Liberty
Barclays Center
Saturday, Aug. 22
Chicago Sky
Wintrust Arena
Sunday, Aug. 23
Connecticut Sun
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, Aug. 28
Opponent
Location
Date
Toronto Tempo
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Friday, Sept. 18
Washington Mystics
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sunday, Sept. 20
Minnesota Lynx
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Minnesota Lynx
Target Center
Thursday, Sept. 24
WNBA All-Star Weekend and Key Dates in 2026
Event
Date
WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
June 1–17 (title game on June 30)
WNBA All-Star Weekend
July 24–25 in Chicago, Ill.
World Cup break
Aug. 31 to Sept. 16
Start of WNBA Playoffs
Sept. 27
Big WNBA games to watch during 2026 season
The Tempo will make their franchise debut on May 8 against the Mystics. The Fire, rekindled decades after their short original WNBA lifespan from 2000 to ‘02, will open their season on May 9 against the Sky.
The defending champion Aces will play the Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch on May 9. Las Vegas, led by four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, have won three of the last four league titles. The Aces will also face off against Phoenix on June 17, July 11 and Sept. 24.
The Sparks will host the Liberty on June 21, which will mark a rematch of the WNBA’s inaugural game. The game will be played on the anniversary of the original matchup, when the two founding teams played on June 21, 1997 at Great Western Forum in L.A. to kick off the first-ever season of professional women’s basketball in the country. The Liberty won, 67–57.
WNBA 2026 season TV and streaming schedule
The WNBA has yet to release its full TV and streaming schedule, which includes nationally broadcasted games and various streaming partners. The schedule will be unveiled at a later date.
How does the lack of a CBA affect the upcoming 2026 season?
The WNBA and the players’ union haven’t yet agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. The 2026 season will be contingent on a CBA being finalized before play begins in May. Otherwise, a work stoppage could be on the horizon.
In the latest update on negotiations, the league and the players’ union agreed to a moratorium on free agency, which comes on the heels of the two sides failing to reach an agreement on a new CBA by Jan. 9. They reportedly remain far apart on key issues, including the structure of a revenue-sharing system. As the tense months-long standoff continues, players are not expected to sign contracts with teams while their new salaries are still being negotiated.
Essentially, WNBA free agency has been put on hold. Some top free agents in 2026 include A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Kelsey Mitchell.
The WNBA and players’ union are currently in a “status quo” period in which the conditions of the old CBA remain in effect, and they will continue to negotiate on good faith. Hopefully, the two sides can get a fair deal done soon.
