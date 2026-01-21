WNBA 2026 Season Schedule: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Matchups, Key Dates and More

WNBA basketball is coming soon to a TV near you.

The WNBA released its official schedule for the 2026 season, which will run from Friday, May 8 to Thursday, Sept. 24. The schedule reveal comes despite stalled negotiation talks between the WNBPA and the league on a new collective bargaining agreement after the previous CBA expired in January.

The upcoming season, which is the WNBA’s 30th, will feature two new expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Just like last year, there will be 44 regular season games before WNBA playoffs start on Sept. 27. Each team will play 22 home games and 22 away games.

“From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA,” league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

Baccellieri: Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart Are SI’s 2025 Innovators of the Year

As to be expected, all eyes will be on Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed over half of her second WNBA season due to injuries but will be looking to pick up right where she left off. Clark and Indiana will open their season against Paige Bueckers and the Wings on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming 2026 WNBA season:

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese 2026 schedule: When do the Fever play the Sky?

Clark and Reese will face off three times this year.

The Fever host the Sky on June 11 and then play them on the road on Aug. 8 and Aug. 23.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever full 2026 schedule

Opponent Location Date Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, May 9 Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena Wednesday, May 13 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, May 15 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday, May 17 Portland Fire Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, May 20 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, May 22 Golden State Valkyries Chase Center Thursday, May 28 Portland Fire Moda Center Saturday, May 30

Opponent Location Date Atlanta Dream Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, June 4* New York Liberty Barclays Center Saturday, June 6* Washington Mystics CareFirst Arena Monday, June 8* Chicago Sky Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, June 11* Connecticut Sun Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, June 13* Toronto Tempo Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday, June 16* Atlanta Dream Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, June 18 Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena Saturday, June 20 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday, June 22 Phoenix Mercury Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, June 24 Los Angeles Sparks Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, June 27

*Commissioner’s Cup games

Opponent Location Date Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, July 5 Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena Wednesday, July 8 Phoenix Mercury Mortgage Matchup Center Thursday, July 9 Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, July 12 Golden State Valkyries Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, July 15 Seattle Storm Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, July 17 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, July 18 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, July 22 Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday, July 28 Portland Fire Moda Center Friday, July 31

Opponent Location Date Minnesota Lynx Target Center Sunday, Aug. 2 Las Vegas Aces Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, Aug. 6 Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena Saturday, Aug. 8 New York Liberty Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday, Aug. 11 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, Aug. 14 Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Arena Sunday, Aug. 16 Toronto Tempo Coca-Cola Coliseum Tuesday, Aug. 18 Dallas Wings College Park Center Thursday, Aug. 20 New York Liberty Barclays Center Saturday, Aug. 22 Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena Sunday, Aug. 23 Connecticut Sun Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, Aug. 28

Opponent Location Date Toronto Tempo Coca-Cola Coliseum Friday, Sept. 18 Washington Mystics Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday, Sept. 20 Minnesota Lynx Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday, Sept. 22 Minnesota Lynx Target Center Thursday, Sept. 24

WNBA All-Star Weekend and Key Dates in 2026

Event Date WNBA Commissioner’s Cup June 1–17 (title game on June 30) WNBA All-Star Weekend July 24–25 in Chicago, Ill. World Cup break Aug. 31 to Sept. 16 Start of WNBA Playoffs Sept. 27

Big WNBA games to watch during 2026 season

The Tempo will make their franchise debut on May 8 against the Mystics. The Fire, rekindled decades after their short original WNBA lifespan from 2000 to ‘02, will open their season on May 9 against the Sky.

The defending champion Aces will play the Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch on May 9. Las Vegas, led by four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, have won three of the last four league titles. The Aces will also face off against Phoenix on June 17, July 11 and Sept. 24.

The Sparks will host the Liberty on June 21, which will mark a rematch of the WNBA’s inaugural game. The game will be played on the anniversary of the original matchup, when the two founding teams played on June 21, 1997 at Great Western Forum in L.A. to kick off the first-ever season of professional women’s basketball in the country. The Liberty won, 67–57.

WNBA 2026 season TV and streaming schedule

The WNBA has yet to release its full TV and streaming schedule, which includes nationally broadcasted games and various streaming partners. The schedule will be unveiled at a later date.

How does the lack of a CBA affect the upcoming 2026 season?

The WNBA and the players’ union haven’t yet agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. The 2026 season will be contingent on a CBA being finalized before play begins in May. Otherwise, a work stoppage could be on the horizon.

In the latest update on negotiations, the league and the players’ union agreed to a moratorium on free agency, which comes on the heels of the two sides failing to reach an agreement on a new CBA by Jan. 9. They reportedly remain far apart on key issues, including the structure of a revenue-sharing system. As the tense months-long standoff continues, players are not expected to sign contracts with teams while their new salaries are still being negotiated.

Essentially, WNBA free agency has been put on hold. Some top free agents in 2026 include A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Kelsey Mitchell.

The WNBA and players’ union are currently in a “status quo” period in which the conditions of the old CBA remain in effect, and they will continue to negotiate on good faith. Hopefully, the two sides can get a fair deal done soon.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated