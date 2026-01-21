SI

WNBA 2026 Season Schedule: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Matchups, Key Dates and More

The WNBA season will kick off on May 8.
Kristen Wong|
The WNBA 2026 season is set to tip-off on Friday, May 8, with plenty exciting matchups in store.
The WNBA 2026 season is set to tip-off on Friday, May 8, with plenty exciting matchups in store. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana FeverAtlanta DreamChicago SkyConnecticut SunDallas WingsGolden State ValkyriesLas Vegas AcesLos Angeles SparksMinnesota LynxNew York LibertyPhoenix MercurySeattle StormWashington Mystics

WNBA basketball is coming soon to a TV near you.

The WNBA released its official schedule for the 2026 season, which will run from Friday, May 8 to Thursday, Sept. 24. The schedule reveal comes despite stalled negotiation talks between the WNBPA and the league on a new collective bargaining agreement after the previous CBA expired in January.

The upcoming season, which is the WNBA’s 30th, will feature two new expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Just like last year, there will be 44 regular season games before WNBA playoffs start on Sept. 27. Each team will play 22 home games and 22 away games.

“From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA,” league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

Baccellieri: Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart Are SI’s 2025 Innovators of the Year

As to be expected, all eyes will be on Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed over half of her second WNBA season due to injuries but will be looking to pick up right where she left off. Clark and Indiana will open their season against Paige Bueckers and the Wings on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming 2026 WNBA season:

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese 2026 schedule: When do the Fever play the Sky?

Clark and Reese will face off three times this year.

The Fever host the Sky on June 11 and then play them on the road on Aug. 8 and Aug. 23.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever full 2026 schedule

Opponent

Location

Date

Dallas Wings

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, May 9

Los Angeles Sparks

Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, May 13

Washington Mystics

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 15

Seattle Storm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, May 17

Portland Fire

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, May 20

Golden State Valkyries

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 22

Golden State Valkyries

Chase Center

Thursday, May 28

Portland Fire

Moda Center

Saturday, May 30

Opponent

Location

Date

Atlanta Dream

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, June 4*

New York Liberty

Barclays Center

Saturday, June 6*

Washington Mystics

CareFirst Arena

Monday, June 8*

Chicago Sky

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, June 11*

Connecticut Sun

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, June 13*

Toronto Tempo

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday, June 16*

Atlanta Dream

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, June 18

Atlanta Dream

Gateway Center Arena

Saturday, June 20

Phoenix Mercury

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Monday, June 22

Phoenix Mercury

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 24

Los Angeles Sparks

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, June 27

*Commissioner’s Cup games

Opponent

Location

Date

Las Vegas Aces

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, July 5

Los Angeles Sparks

Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, July 8

Phoenix Mercury

Mortgage Matchup Center

Thursday, July 9

Las Vegas Aces

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, July 12

Golden State Valkyries

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, July 15

Seattle Storm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, July 17

New York Liberty

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, July 18

Connecticut Sun

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, July 22

Seattle Storm

Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 28

Portland Fire

Moda Center

Friday, July 31

Opponent

Location

Date

Minnesota Lynx

Target Center

Sunday, Aug. 2

Las Vegas Aces

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, Aug. 6

Chicago Sky

Wintrust Arena

Saturday, Aug. 8

New York Liberty

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Dallas Wings

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, Aug. 14

Atlanta Dream

Gateway Center Arena

Sunday, Aug. 16

Toronto Tempo

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Dallas Wings

College Park Center

Thursday, Aug. 20

New York Liberty

Barclays Center

Saturday, Aug. 22

Chicago Sky

Wintrust Arena

Sunday, Aug. 23

Connecticut Sun

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, Aug. 28

Opponent

Location

Date

Toronto Tempo

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Friday, Sept. 18

Washington Mystics

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, Sept. 20

Minnesota Lynx

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Minnesota Lynx

Target Center

Thursday, Sept. 24

WNBA All-Star Weekend and Key Dates in 2026

Event

Date

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

June 1–17 (title game on June 30)

WNBA All-Star Weekend

July 24–25 in Chicago, Ill.

World Cup break

Aug. 31 to Sept. 16

Start of WNBA Playoffs

Sept. 27

Big WNBA games to watch during 2026 season

The Tempo will make their franchise debut on May 8 against the Mystics. The Fire, rekindled decades after their short original WNBA lifespan from 2000 to ‘02, will open their season on May 9 against the Sky.

The defending champion Aces will play the Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch on May 9. Las Vegas, led by four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, have won three of the last four league titles. The Aces will also face off against Phoenix on June 17, July 11 and Sept. 24.

The Sparks will host the Liberty on June 21, which will mark a rematch of the WNBA’s inaugural game. The game will be played on the anniversary of the original matchup, when the two founding teams played on June 21, 1997 at Great Western Forum in L.A. to kick off the first-ever season of professional women’s basketball in the country. The Liberty won, 67–57.

WNBA 2026 season TV and streaming schedule

The WNBA has yet to release its full TV and streaming schedule, which includes nationally broadcasted games and various streaming partners. The schedule will be unveiled at a later date.

How does the lack of a CBA affect the upcoming 2026 season?

The WNBA and the players’ union haven’t yet agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. The 2026 season will be contingent on a CBA being finalized before play begins in May. Otherwise, a work stoppage could be on the horizon.

In the latest update on negotiations, the league and the players’ union agreed to a moratorium on free agency, which comes on the heels of the two sides failing to reach an agreement on a new CBA by Jan. 9. They reportedly remain far apart on key issues, including the structure of a revenue-sharing system. As the tense months-long standoff continues, players are not expected to sign contracts with teams while their new salaries are still being negotiated.

Essentially, WNBA free agency has been put on hold. Some top free agents in 2026 include A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Kelsey Mitchell.

The WNBA and players’ union are currently in a “status quo” period in which the conditions of the old CBA remain in effect, and they will continue to negotiate on good faith. Hopefully, the two sides can get a fair deal done soon.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Share on XFollow kriscwong
Home/WNBA