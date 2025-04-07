Caitlin Clark Had Such a Nice Comment About Paige Bueckers Ahead of WNBA Draft
Fresh off winning her first NCAA championship, Paige Bueckers will turn her sights to the WNBA draft later this month, where she's expected to be selected as the No. 1 pick.
Bueckers just helped lead UConn to the program's first title since 2016, ending the Huskies' "drought" and making some sweet NCAA tournament history in the process.
As the 23-year-old guard prepares to make the jump to the pros, she received a very nice compliment from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Clark joined WNBA icons Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on the ESPN alternate broadcast of the NCAA title game between UConn and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, and she had nothing but good things to say about her future rival, who is expected to land with the Dallas Wings.
"I think she'll honestly fit right in," Clark said. "[College Park Center] is fun to play in, too. It's a small place, it's loud. You know honestly, they should move every game to American Airlines because I think Paige has that type of draw. She'll be able to bring those types of fans in."
The Wings hold the top selection and will likely welcome Bueckers with open arms when the draft takes place on April 14th in New York City. Clark's Fever is slated to play Wings four times next season, and Dallas has already moved one of its two home matchups against Indiana to American Airlines Center to accommodate more fans (20,000 compared to 7,000 at College Park Center). The Wings also reportedly sold out their season ticket membership for the second year in a row in 2025.
Clark's impact in the league has seen the Wings along with a handful of WNBA teams preemptively relocate their home games against the Fever to larger venues—Indiana does, after all, boast the most regular-season games to air on national TV. Ahead of what should be another explosive year in the W with Bueckers making her highly anticipated pro debut, Clark clearly also wants to see the Wings treat Bueckers like the superstar she is.