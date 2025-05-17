Caitlin Clark Rocked a Bold Game Day Fit to Kick Off Her 2025 WNBA Season
The moment WNBA fans have all been waiting for will finally materialize Saturday afternoon, with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever set to make their 2025 season debut against the Chicago Sky.
Clark is coming off a historic rookie season in the W that saw her lead the Fever to the team's first playoff berth since 2016. It likely won't be long until more franchise history is made with the superstar guard on the court as Indiana looks to make a strong showing out of the gate following a busy offseason.
Ahead of the Fever's season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark showed up hours before tip-off in a sharp, all-black suit that had fans saying the same thing: She means business.
Some fans noted that Clark wore a similar business-inspired fit last season before dropping her first career triple-double against the New York Liberty. Others were simply fired up to see the 23-year-old play basketball again.
Over on the Sky, Angel Reese also showed up in a suit, giving off a slightly more preppy look:
Clark's Fever won last season's series against the Sky 3-1, with two of those games decided by just one point. Clark and Reese share a long, competitive history dating back to their college days at Iowa and LSU, respectively, and their budding WNBA rivalry will likely only grow from here on out.
Both second-year stars dressed to impress—and make a statement—on Saturday. Only one, however, will get their first dub of the season. Tip-off for Fever-Sky is at 3 p.m. ET.