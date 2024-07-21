Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Moment With Vanessa Bryant and Daughters at All-Star Game
The 2024 WNBA All-Star game was filled with viral moments on the court, but there were some special moments that happened behind-the-scenes, too.
One of those more heartwarming moments was caught on video during halftime of Saturday night's game. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark approached the courtside seats to specifically speak with Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant, and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.
Clark and the youngest Bryant, Capri, were wearing matching shoes—the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "WNBA All-Star PEs." The two shared a sweet moment as Clark pointed out their matching.
Clark has expressed her admiration for the late Bryant in interviews over the years, so this was surely a special moment between the first-time All-Star and the Bryant family. Take a look at their interaction.
Clark finished her first WNBA All-Star Game with four points and 10 assists. She made zero of the seven three-point shots she took, which is a rarity for her. Team WNBA won 117–109 over Team USA.