Caitlin Clark Stands Alone in WNBA History After Blistering Hot Five-Game Start
The Indiana Fever sent an emphatic statement to the rest of the WNBA with their 102–88 victory against the New York Liberty over the weekend. But, it was Fever star Caitlin Clark who arguably made the bigger statement in her thrilling first game back from a nagging quad strain.
After missing roughly two weeks to recover from injury, Clark dropped a near triple-double and tied her career-high in most three-pointers made in a game (seven) in Saturday's win. The second-year guard wasted no time getting on the stat sheet—and making a unique bit of WNBA history as well.
Following the Fever's win, Clark became the first WNBA player in history to tally 100+ points, 30+ assists and 30+ rebounds through her first five games of the season, according to a graphic from ESPN's First Take. She currently has racked up 108 points, 46 assists and 32 rebounds.
Clark was already on a tear beginning with the Fever's 2025 season-opener, as she was the first in league history to start a season with back-to-back 20+ point, 10+ assist games. She was also the first ever to record multiple games with at least 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five made three-pointers.
That's quite a lot of firsts for Clark, who looks even more dangerous in her second campaign in the W. The 23-year-old phenom's play-making, long-range shooting and overall ability to wow fans night after night date back to her Iowa days as well as her historic rookie campaign, and by the season's end she will no doubt have notched many more accomplishments in her belt.
The Fever are 5–5 on the year and will host the Connecticut Sun next on Tuesday night.