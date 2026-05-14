Caitlin Clark Had a Heated Moment With a Ref, and Then Let Her Coach Do the Talking

Caitlin Clark is officially back.

Sure, she actually made her return to the WNBA hardwood last Saturday by scoring 20 points in the Fever’s 107–104 loss to the Wings. But she gave an authentic Caitlin Clark performance Wednesday in Indiana’s 87–78 victory over the Sparks, tallying 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting with nine assists, two steals and a block.

But of course, Clark isn’t really all the way back until she gets into a dispute with officials. That happened Wednesday night as the horn sounded on the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

As she walked toward the Fever’s locker room, Clark approached referee Jason Alabanza and had some words for him as she clapped in his face. Without hesitating, Alabanza issued her a technical foul. It was the ninth technical foul of her career and her first of the year.

Technical for Caitlin Clark to end the half



SHE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/BljuP0TFnM — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 14, 2026

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum drained the technical free throw to start the second half. That moment didn’t have much of an impact on the game, as the Fever rolled to a nine-point win to improve to 1–1 on the year.

After the final horn sounded, Clark—rarely one to mince words about the officiating—took a different tone in her postgame interview and instead let her coach Stephanie White do the talking.

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“The refs were calling it. Like I told you earlier today, I appreciate that,” Clark told USA Network reporter Paris Lawson. “I think it’s going to even out. I think the refs are doing a tremendous job. I deserved the technical they gave me. But it’s great for the game. They’re going to keep the hands off; they’re going to make the play be good. Obviously they called a lot of fouls tonight but it’s going to even out. So, you’ve got to give them credit. They’re doing the right thing.”

"Refs were calling it... and I appreciate that... I deserve the technical they gave me."



Caitlin Clark talks about the ref and pace of game tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/78eK92mGgf — USA Sports (@usasports) May 14, 2026

White, however, had a different tone. While Clark was only called for two personal fouls, her teammate Aliyah Boston fouled out in the fourth quarter and finished with just four points.

When asked what limited Boston’s game Wednesday night—the three-time All-Star dropped 23 points in the season opener—White blamed the officials.

“I think it was foul trouble,” White said. “I think it’s hard to get in a flow when you’re getting called for all those quote-unquote fouls.”

Clark couldn’t help but crack a smile.

Caitlin Clark’s reaction to her coach calling out the refs 😂 pic.twitter.com/BUbanaq6gM — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 14, 2026

“The reality is a lot of us spent a lot of time in the offseason on various committees trying to remedy this officiating thing,” White continued. “What we said was that we want everything called. Freedom of movement needs to be a thing. It was not tonight. I think that there’s going to be a calibration, of course, but this felt a lot like last year to me. And that’s not where we want it to be. I think we’ve got to really demand consistency in what we’re calling.

“The players will be frustrated when they’re calling everything, but that’s what we have to do right now to get the game to where we want it to be. The coaches are frustrated because we just want consistency.”

Officiating continues to be one of the WNBA’s biggest issues as it continues to grow in popularity. This year, referees are focusing on penalizing defenders who are restricting the freedom of movement for offensive players. So far, more fouls have been called this season than ever. Over the first week of the season, 11 of 15 WNBA teams are averaging more than 20 personal fouls per game. Last season, the Connecticut Sun led the league in fouls per game with 19.6.

While officiating adjusts to what the WNBA needs, one thing that will not change is Clark’s tendency to let refs know exactly what she thinks on the floor. For now, though, it appears her coach will do most of the talking.

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