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Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings Score: Caitlin Clark Takes on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd

It's a battle of the four most recent No. 1 picks as both teams kick off their season.
SI Staff|
Caitlin Clark (left) kicks off her third WNBA season against Paige Bueckers and the Wings.
Caitlin Clark (left) kicks off her third WNBA season against Paige Bueckers and the Wings. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

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Dallas WingsIndiana Fever

In 2023 and ’24, the Fever had back-to-back No. 1 picks with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. For 2025 and ’26, the Wings had the No. 1 picks to take UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Now, with the league’s 30th season officially underway, it’s time to see all four on a WNBA court together.

In college, all four players were well acquainted with each other with Final Four runs. On Saturday, they’ll square off as Dallas visits Indiana to kick off each teams’ season. Boston, Clark and Bueckers were each named Rookie of the Year in their debut seasons, while Fudd is looking to start her own campaign for the award in her first WNBA game.

Sports Illustrated will follow along for this matchup of some of the league’s brightest young stars.

Live Score Updates: Fever vs. Wings

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Gilberto Manzano
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