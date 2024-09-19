Caitlin Clark’s Electric High School Soccer Highlights Loved by Fans
Before she became a college basketball legend and WNBA phenom, Caitlin Clark was apparently dominating in a wholly different sport: Soccer.
The Indiana Fever rookie grew up with a diverse sports background and had her fair share of highlights from back when she played for her high school’s varsity soccer team.
Clark, who played four years of basketball at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa also enjoyed a short but fruitful soccer stint in her freshman year. Clark scored 26 goals in six games and was the only freshman named first-team all-state, with one coach even reportedly calling her "D-I material."
These old highlights show why:
WNBA fans who have long marveled at Clark’s scoring ability on the court now marveled at her offensive prowess on the soccer field.
Clark and the Fever (20-19) have clinched the No. 6 seed in the WNBA playoffs and will find out their first-round postseason opponent after the regular season wraps up Thursday. They could face either the Connecticut Sun or Las Vegas Aces.