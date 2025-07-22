Cameron Brink Reacts to Post Roasting Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers’s Viral Outfits
One needs to look no further than the WNBA to witness some of the most fashionable dressers in the sports world, as the league's stars strut through tunnels day after day showing off jaw-dropping looks and oozing effortless style.
Most players—to use the popular Gen Z term—slay with their pregame outfits. But on the few occasions they don't, fans will be ready to roast any given player at a moment's notice—even if that player is one of the rising faces of the W.
Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 picks of the WNBA Draft in the last two years, were recently grouped together in a funny social media post concerning their fits ahead of the Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings game on July 13.
Clark donned a baggy gray power suit, while Bueckers wore a green and yellow striped sweater with jeans. One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a hilarious comment on the stars' contrasting looks: "Someone said the mom headed to the superintendent's office, and her 13-year-old kid who got in trouble."
Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink later got in on the fun and dished on her peers' fashion tastes on the Straight to Cam podcast this week.
"I mean... it's pretty accurate," Brink said. "Does [Caitlin] look very boss woman chic clean? Yes. Does Paige look very streetwear cool girl? Yes. But seeing those side by side, it's pretty funny.
"I think they both stay very true to those aesthetics, like Caitlin's usually in her Prada, she's a little more buttoned up. I guess Paige, she'll wear suits [too]."
While Clark and Bueckers usually let their on-court play do the talking, their comically different fits clearly served as a conversation starter among the WNBA community. The two franchise stars will meet again on Aug. 1 and 12, after Clark's Fever defeated Bueckers's Wings in the pair's first professional matchup against each other on July 13.