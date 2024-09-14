Chelsea Gray Casually Tosses One of the Best Passes of 2024 WNBA Season
Chelsea Gray pulled off one of the most impressive passes of the year during the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Indiana Fever on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
With 7:26 remaining in the third quarter and the Aces leading by seven points, Gray stood outside the perimeter and found a cutting Jackie Young in the paint for a bucket. But it wasn't just your typical run-of-the-mill assist.
After Young got open by wheeling around an A'ja Wilson pick, Gray spun around and threw a perfect, no-look behind-the-back pass into the lane. Young caught the pass in stride, drained the bucket and got fouled for an and-one opportunity.
What a play.
That wasn't the only notable assist at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA's all-time record for most assists in a single season by notching her 317th dime of the year in the second quarter.
After three quarters, Gray and the Aces led the Fever 60–57.