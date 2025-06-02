SI

Dallas Wings Coach Ripped for Not Very Good Answer on How to Close Out Games

Kristen Wong

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) talks to head coach Chris Koclanes as they play the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) talks to head coach Chris Koclanes as they play the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Wings are still trying to find their identity after an ugly 1-6 start to the WNBA season and part of that responsibility lies on the shoulders of first-year head coach Chris Koclanes.

Koclanes, who joined the Wings last December after serving as an assistant coach for the USC women's basketball team, has admittedly had a rough go of things in May but has plenty of time to figure it out. He also gets to play an exciting part in developing the Wings' No. 1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers, as she looks to grow into a franchise star alongside Arike Ogunbowale.

Lately, with Bueckers sitting out due to a concussion, Koclanes has faced his fair of early tests, one of them taking place in a press conference following the Wings' back-to-back losses to the Chicago Sky.

Koclanes was asked for his thoughts on how to better close out games.

"A togetherness," he said. "Just a camaraderie that they're building there in that locker room, the intangible things. And I truly believe that the more they stay together in there, we figure that part out. That will equate to wins on the floor."

Wings' Dijonai Carrington didn't seem to be a fan of her coach's rambling answer, giving him a side-eye and making a bemused expression at the end:

Koclanes may very well be right in that the team still needs to gel before it can win basketball games, but some fans were expecting a more technical or strategic answer. Had Koclanes picked out a specific flaw from the Wings during clutch minutes and explained how he intended to help fix that, it probably would have been more satisfying than hearing a response about the importance of team unity and "togetherness."

WNBA fans were concerned for Koclanes's job safety moving forward:

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA