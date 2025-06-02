Dallas Wings Coach Ripped for Not Very Good Answer on How to Close Out Games
The Dallas Wings are still trying to find their identity after an ugly 1-6 start to the WNBA season and part of that responsibility lies on the shoulders of first-year head coach Chris Koclanes.
Koclanes, who joined the Wings last December after serving as an assistant coach for the USC women's basketball team, has admittedly had a rough go of things in May but has plenty of time to figure it out. He also gets to play an exciting part in developing the Wings' No. 1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers, as she looks to grow into a franchise star alongside Arike Ogunbowale.
Lately, with Bueckers sitting out due to a concussion, Koclanes has faced his fair of early tests, one of them taking place in a press conference following the Wings' back-to-back losses to the Chicago Sky.
Koclanes was asked for his thoughts on how to better close out games.
"A togetherness," he said. "Just a camaraderie that they're building there in that locker room, the intangible things. And I truly believe that the more they stay together in there, we figure that part out. That will equate to wins on the floor."
Wings' Dijonai Carrington didn't seem to be a fan of her coach's rambling answer, giving him a side-eye and making a bemused expression at the end:
Koclanes may very well be right in that the team still needs to gel before it can win basketball games, but some fans were expecting a more technical or strategic answer. Had Koclanes picked out a specific flaw from the Wings during clutch minutes and explained how he intended to help fix that, it probably would have been more satisfying than hearing a response about the importance of team unity and "togetherness."
WNBA fans were concerned for Koclanes's job safety moving forward: