Diana Taurasi Had Three Words to Describe A'ja Wilson After Historic Performance
Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson absolutely dominated the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces superstar put up 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting and 17 rebounds. It was only the second 40-point, 15-rebound performance in the history of the W and the best of many incredible Wilson outings from the 2024 season.
She certainly impressed her future Hall of Fame opponent. Diana Taurasi had only three words to describe Wilson's remarkable evening— "She's just unguardable."
"What she's doing right now is unthinkable," Taurasi told reporters after the 97-79 loss for Phoenix. "She’s just unguardable. You guys look at her as a post, I look at her as a guard.”
Wilson is averaging 27.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting from the floor this season, to go along with 2.7 blocks per game. So, yeah. Unguardable is probably the right word.
Wilson is hurtling towards her third MVP award and has the Aces in good position for the approaching postseason. It's been a wonderful season from the superstar, and with her eyes on a second straight title, Wilson's best may be yet to come.