ESPN Reporter Got a Little Raunchy in Savage Take on Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Team

Elle Duncan knew exactly what she was doing.

Kristen Wong

ESPN reporter Elle Duncan delivers her analysis of the 2025 WNBA All-Star game between Team Clark and Team Collier.
ESPN reporter Elle Duncan delivers her analysis of the 2025 WNBA All-Star game between Team Clark and Team Collier.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game delivered on vibes, but maybe not on competition.

Halfway through Saturday's highly anticipated matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Napheesa Collier's team was beating Caitlin Clark's team by more than 20 points. Both teams have had lots of fun letting it fly from the all-new four-point shooting zones, but Collier's side has enjoyed more success from long range and hold a very comfortable lead entering the second half.

In light of the lopsided early results, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan summed up her review of Clark's team's performance with one slightly raunchy phrase:

"We hope it gets a little bit more competitive. Because like a girls' trip to Cancun, right now, there's no D," Duncan said of Team Clark.

Team Collier ultimately routed Team Clark 151-131 on what was still a fun and memorable night in Indianapolis, with Collier setting a new All-Star game scoring record of 36 points.

