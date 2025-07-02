Fans Loved Fever Coaches’ Subtle Tribute to Caitlin Clark During Cup Final Win
The Indiana Fever managed to pull off a thrilling upset over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final on Tuesday night.
It was, without a doubt, a resounding team win, as the Fever were missing Caitlin Clark for the third straight game due to a groin injury. Five Fever players finished with double-digit points in the 74-59 victory, with veteran Natasha Howard named MVP of the game for her big-time double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds).
Even with Clark not on the court, the Fever did their best to channel her competitive spirit in the final. The Fever coaches did a little more than that, and arrived to Target Center in Clark's signature shoes—the sold-out Kobe 5 Protro PEs—in a show of support and solidarity for the injured star.
Fever coach Stephanie White and her assistants were seen rocking Clark's shoes on the court during the game. Afterward, when the team took their championship pictures, the coaches' shoes were proudly on display:
What a sweet gesture to Clark.
The Fever second-year guard has now missed eight games due to injuries this WNBA season, though her team didn't seem to need her too much in Tuesday's win against the Lynx. Up next for Clark and the Fever (8-8) is a regular season matchup against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.