Fever President Gave Simple Reason Why Free Agents Want to Play With Caitlin Clark
With Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA season in the books, the Indiana Fever are looking ahead to a glowing future which hopefully includes many more postseason berths and maybe even the league championship one day.
Clark, who was officially unveiled as the WNBA Rookie of the Year last week, played her way into history in her first pro campaign and set an impressive list of records that may stand alone for quite some time. The Fever rookie figures to be a cornerstone piece of the franchise for years to come, but her supporting cast could change, starting as soon as this free agency.
Fever president Kelly Krauskopf spoke at a media session on Tuesday about the team’s position in the upcoming free agency period and gave a straightforward answer on how Clark’s star power could lure players from around the W.
“I would think that if you are a smart basketball player and you watch the way [Clark] plays, you would want to play with her,” Krauskopf said. “Much like Tyrese Haliburton, she gets you the ball in places that you didn’t even know you were open, because she passes to space, she finds openings and ways to free up other players. So, I look at how her and Kelsey work together and the efficiency of the offense because of the way she plays the game.”
Clark was one of several Fever starters who averaged 35 or more minutes per game during the regular season, and Indiana will likely be on the hunt for extra rotational depth come free agency in February. The Fever are expected to prioritize retaining Clark’s backcourt partner, Kelsey Mitchell, who will be technically an unrestricted free agent, as well as add a power forward.