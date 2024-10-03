Fever Teammates Sent Caitlin Clark Heartfelt Messages After Rookie of the Year Win
Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, having garnered 66 of a possible 67 votes from the panel of voters.
After the award was made official, Clark received some congratulatory messages from her Fever teammates, who made it abundantly clear how proud they are of the emerging superstar.
The team compiled videos of Clark's teammates congratulating her on the much-deserved achievement, expressing their joy for the 22-year-old after her historic first campaign in the WNBA.
"Hi Caitlin, congrats on Rookie of the Year. I knew you could do it from the jump. Congratulations, no one deserves it more than you," said Aliyah Boston, who was a unanimous Rookie of the Year winner in 2023.
"C-Squared, what's up friend? I just want to say congratulations on the award, man. You deserve it. You've changed the world in so many ways. You've done it with so much grace and I'm so happy to take the floor with you, to be a part of this experience, but I want to tell you to give yourself some grace, kid. You've done a lot of things that not a lot of people can do. From me to you, I'm always going to be a fan. I'm always going to be in your corner. I'm always going to be in your backcourt. Congratulations, kid," said Kelsey Mitchell.
Clark helped turn around an Indiana franchise that hadn't been to the postseason since 2016. She made the Fever must-watch TV on a nightly basis and broke a slew of league records, all while being thrust into the national spotlight.
She handled her rookie season with grace, and clearly her teammates are appreciative of what she's done for the franchise. They expressed as much in their heartfelt video messages, congratulating Clark on her award and voicing their pride over massive impact on the team and the league as a whole.