Iowa Fans Gave Caitlin Clark and Security Detail Huge Ovation at Jersey Retirement

Caitlin Clark arrives for her jersey retirement at Iowa. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark had her number retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

With JuJu Watkins and USC in town, Iowa decided to honor Clark in the most high-profile fashion imaginable. Clark arrived ahead of the game with a police escort through the bowels of the stadium before taking her seat to a massive ovation from the crowd full of fans who all recieved special commemorative towels adorned with Clark's name and number.

In a nice moment of synergy, the WNBA's official X account retweeted multiple posts about both A'ja Wilson and Clark's ceremonies.

Clark, a three time Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 28 points, eight assists and seven in four years at Iowa. She also won two Naismith awards as the best player in college basketball and led the Hawkeyes to two straight NCAA championship games.

She has since turned pro, and turned the Indiana Fever into a premiere free agency destination.

