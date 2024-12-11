SI

Kate Martin Gave Wholesome Support to Caitlin Clark on Social Media Over Mag Cover

Martin loved seeing her friend on a magazine cover.

Josh Wilson

Matin and Clark meet before a game between the Aces and Fever during the 2024 season
Matin and Clark meet before a game between the Aces and Fever during the 2024 season / IndyStar-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin spent four years together at Iowa before being split up, drafted by separate franchises upon entering the WNBA. But their distance—Clark with the Indiana Fever, Martin with the Las Vegas Aces in 2024—has not deterred a deeply strong friendship from continuing to grow.

Martin and Clark were ecstatic to see one another when they matched up during the season. Martin has been a source of support for Clark throughout a hectic year. And Clark recently reacted to Martin being selected in the expansion draft that will move Martin from Vegas to Golden State to be a part of the upstart Valkyries team.

And now, with Clark getting lots of attention for being on the cover of TIME Magazine as Athlete of the Year for 2024, of course, Martin was supportive.

Martin shared Clark's Instagram post of the cover saying, "The coolest," and leaving a comment on the post saying, "You are beautiful!!!"

The only way their friendship gets sweeter is if the two find a way to team up on a WNBA franchise alongside one another in the future. Both made the All-Big Ten team for the 2023-24 season.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/WNBA