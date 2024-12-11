Kate Martin Gave Wholesome Support to Caitlin Clark on Social Media Over Mag Cover
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin spent four years together at Iowa before being split up, drafted by separate franchises upon entering the WNBA. But their distance—Clark with the Indiana Fever, Martin with the Las Vegas Aces in 2024—has not deterred a deeply strong friendship from continuing to grow.
Martin and Clark were ecstatic to see one another when they matched up during the season. Martin has been a source of support for Clark throughout a hectic year. And Clark recently reacted to Martin being selected in the expansion draft that will move Martin from Vegas to Golden State to be a part of the upstart Valkyries team.
And now, with Clark getting lots of attention for being on the cover of TIME Magazine as Athlete of the Year for 2024, of course, Martin was supportive.
Martin shared Clark's Instagram post of the cover saying, "The coolest," and leaving a comment on the post saying, "You are beautiful!!!"
The only way their friendship gets sweeter is if the two find a way to team up on a WNBA franchise alongside one another in the future. Both made the All-Big Ten team for the 2023-24 season.