Kayla McBride Stands Alone: The Long Quest to Hit 10 Three-Pointers in a WNBA Game
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They don’t call her “McBuckets” for nothing.
Star Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride lifted the WNBA’s best squad to a 103–90 win over Paige Bueckers and the Wings on Sunday, when McBride set a single-game record with 10 three-pointers and also dropped a career-high 43 points, having gone 16-for-21 from the floor and 10-for-14 from deep.
The historic performance marked the first time a WNBA player hit double-digit three-pointers in a single game—though there have been plenty of close calls as of late. Toronto’s Marina Mabrey made nine threes in a game twice this year, while Aces star guard Chelsea Gray came one shy of 10 triples once this season, too.
As three-point shooting outbursts become commonplace across the W, it is fitting that McBride was the one to break the single-game record. Alongside Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell, McBride has been the best distance shooter when you factor in volume and efficiency. Entering Sunday, Minnesota’s sharpshooter had averaged 17.6 points per game while connecting on 40.5% of her 6.7 three-point attempts per night. The 10 treys on Sunday bumped her to an even 100 on the year, now first in the WNBA ahead of Rhyne Howard (95) and Mitchell (93).
McBride now stands alone in the record books after her career night, which gave the Lynx their 12th win over the past 13 games. Minnesota also improved its record to 27–7 and is sitting atop the WNBA with a comfortable cushion. The team’s excellent season has been defined by the superior play of rookie star Olivia Miles and, more recently, the duo of Miles and Napheesa Collier. McBride, meanwhile, was an All-Star snub after Miles, Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams—all having great years of their own—represented the Lynx.
Despite that, it's unmistakable that McBride’s career campaign proved crucial in keeping Minnesota afloat without Collier for the first half of the season. Sunday brought another signature performance for the veteran guard, and the Lynx are now the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season.
Kayla McBride becomes WNBA’s first player to make 10 threes in a game
While plenty of players have come close to McBride’s new mark of 10 threes in a game, especially over the past couple of seasons, nobody else has gone all the way. Mitchell was the first player to reach nine triples in a game, a feat she accomplished during her second season with the Fever in 2019. That stood as the WNBA record for four years, until Jewell Loyd joined the party with nine treys in a 39-point performance with the Storm in 2023.
Over the past two seasons, there have been six instances—including McBride’s record on Sunday—of a player making nine threes in a game. Younger players like Howard, Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark have prompted this W-wide three-point barrage as of late, but it was the 33-year-old veteran McBride who got the job done.
Here’s a look every WNBA player to hit eight or more three-pointers in a game, with McBride the first to hit 10 as of Sunday:
Player
No. of three-pointers
Date
Team
Kayla McBride
10
Aug. 9, 2026
Minnesota Lynx
Marina Mabrey
9
June 25, 2026
Toronto Tempo
Marina Mabrey
9
June 19, 2026
Toronto Tempo
Chelsea Gray
9
June 11, 2026
Las Vegas Aces
Rhyne Howard
9
Sept. 5, 2025
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard
9
June 13, 2025
Atlanta Dream
Arike Ogunbowale
9
Sept. 1, 2024
Dallas Wings
Jewell Loyd
9
July 11, 2023
Seattle Storm
Kelsey Mitchell
9
Sept. 8, 2019
Indiana Fever
Olivia Miles
8
June 4, 2026
Minnesota Lynx
Rhyne Howard
8
June 2, 2026
Atlanta Dream
Kalya McBride
8
Aug. 2, 2025
Minnesota Lynx
Rachel Banham
8
July 14, 2024
Connecticut Sun
Kayla McBride
8
June 7, 2024
Minnesota Lynx
Sabrina Ionescu
8
June 9, 2023
New York Liberty
Jewell Loyd
8
June 3, 2023
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd
8
Aug. 14, 2022
Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi
8
Sept. 3, 2020
Phoenix Mercury
Leilani Mitchell
8
July 30, 2019
Phoenix Mercury
Renee Montgomery
8
Aug. 12, 2018
Atlanta Dream
Shekinna Stricklen
8
July 22, 2018
Connecticut Sun
Diana Taurasi
8
June 1, 2017
Phoenix Mercury
Riquna Williams
8
Sept. 8, 2013
Tulsa Shock
Diana Taurasi
8
May 25, 2010
Phoenix Mercury
Diana Taurasi
8
Aug. 10, 2006
Phoenix Mercury
When Diana Taurasi became the first WNBA player to make eight threes in a game, she held the single-game record outright for seven seasons. Riquna Williams joined her seven years later, but Taurasi held at least a share of the record for 13 years, until Mitchell’s big game in 2019. And the Fever superstar held at least a share of that record for nearly seven years.
Now, we'll see how long McBride’s three-point record will stand. But if the league’s past has shown us anything, it’s that it's only a matter of time before she has some company. Nobody else can say that they were there first, though.
Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.