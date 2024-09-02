WNBA Fans Blasted Lisa Leslie for Hot Take on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese ROY Race
WNBA legend Lisa Leslie ruffled some feathers on Sunday night for posting a controversial take on the ongoing Rookie of the Year race between Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.
Both Clark and Reese put up big performances in their respective games over the weekend as the ROY race continues to heat up. Clark dropped 28 points and 12 assists in the Fever’s victory over the Dallas Wings and helped lead her team to its first winning record this season (17-16) while Reese snagged yet another double-double and set the WNBA’s new single-season rebounding record in the Sky’s loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
Despite Reese’s historic first year in the league, many fans would agree Clark is firmly in pole position for the ROY award given the 22-year-old guard’s all-around game and offensive skillset.
Leslie, however, would not.
The Hall-of-Famer shared a message on social media in which she made a case for both Clark and Reese to win ROY this year.
Leslie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I don’t care what comparisons you make both @Reese10Angel and @CaitlinClark22 deserve the Rookie of the Year Award! The pressure and the weight of this season has forever changed the @WNBA and both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations! Take a bow ladies.”
WNBA fans, many of whom were unsurprisingly Fever supporters, crushed Leslie for her take.