New York Liberty Lose Another Coach After Sandy Brondello Exit
Former Liberty assistant coach Sonia Raman is set to become the next head coach of the Seattle Storm, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday.
Raman is reportedly finalizing a multiyear deal with the Storm, who parted ways with head coach Noelle Quinn in September following a first-round playoff exit against the Aces. Raman is the second coach to part ways with the Liberty this offseason after the franchise’s brass declined to renew former head coach Sandy Brondello’s contract. Brondello has since accepted a job as the Toronto Tempo’s new head coach.
Raman will make WNBA history as the first head coach of Indian descent. She previously made history as the first Indian-American woman to become an NBA assistant, back when she served as an assistant coach for the Grizzlies from 2020 to '24. Prior to the pro leagues, Raman was at the helm of the MIT women's basketball team for 12 seasons.
Raman joined the Liberty staff ahead of the 2025 campaign, and helped New York go 27-17 in the regular season before getting knocked out by the Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
She will now get her first WNBA head coaching gig in Seattle as the franchise's fourth coach since '20.