Paige Bueckers Loved Geno Auriemma’s Sweet Gesture for Her During WNBA Draft
A new era began for Paige Bueckers when she was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings at the WNBA draft Monday night. The moment finally arrived after months of anticipation, with Bueckers—this year's consensus No. 1 pick—predicted to land in Dallas ever since the Wings won the draft lottery in November.
When that moment came, UConn coach Geno Auriemma was right by her side.
Auriemma mostly made himself sparse during the draft, trying his best not to take attention away from the soon-to-be rookies awaiting their new WNBA homes. But, he did have one adorable interaction with Bueckers on the draft floor that largely went unnoticed.
Auriemma was sitting at Bueckers's table for the selection process, and at one point Bueckers pointed out Auriemma was wearing a pocket square in his suit that was her favorite color: a lavender purple.
So sweet.
Leave it to Auriemma to remember all the details about his players, no matter how small or fine.