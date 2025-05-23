Paige Bueckers Had Priceless Reaction to Missed Shot During Wings’ Practice
All athletes have their good and bad days. On Friday during a Dallas Wings' practice, WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers had a very, very bad day.
Bueckers has enjoyed a strong start to her pro career thus far, finding new ways to make history week after week through the Wings' first three games. Despite her early successes, the UConn product has likely always been her own toughest critic, a fact shown in a Wings' shoot-around this week.
Bueckers was seen playing against her teammates in a half-court shot competition during practice before Saturday's matchup against the Atlanta Dream. After Bueckers couldn't get hers to fall in and was knocked out of the game, she slowly walked over to the wall and appeared to put herself in a personal timeout.
Check out that funny moment below:
Fans loved seeing Bueckers show her uber-competitive side, even if it was just practice.