Sophie Cunningham Denies Allegations of Affair With Suns CEO
Sophie Cunningham has denied accusations that she engaged in an affair with Josh Bartelstein, the CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
A lawsuit filed by Gene Traylor, the director of security for the Suns, accuses the franchise of racial discrimination and claims it dismissed his safety concerns, which led to major issues. The lawsuit also claims Suns' vice president of security and risk management, Cornelius Craig, claimed Bartelstein was engaged in an affair with Cunningham. Bartelstein has been married to his wife, Sydney, since 2022.
Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019 until 2024, and was traded to the Fever in January.
The 28-year-old took to social media to post the following statement:
I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusation made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let me be clear his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful.
I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspirining other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.
To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print.
I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and my fans.
The Suns have also denied the accusations in Traylor's lawsuit.