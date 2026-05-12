Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier Headline the Athletes Featured in 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was announced on Tuesday, and this year's edition features two WNBA stars and an Olympic gold medalist as well as six NFL WAGs, including three who have previously posed for SI Swim.

This year's athlete models are Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Team USA gold medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. All three were photographed by Katherine Goguen at Captiva Island in Florida.

Napheesa Collier, Lynx forward

Collier is entering her eighth season with the Lynx in 2026. | Sports Illustrated

Collier is building one of the greatest résumés in WNBA history. She came into the league as the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft and was named an All-Star and Rookie of the Year in her first season. Now entering the 2026 campaign, Collier has made three straight All-WNBA first teams and two straight All-Defensive first teams, and she was crowned the Defensive Player of the Year in ’24. She also has won championships and an MVP in various European leagues.

Collier has finished as the WNBA’s runner-up in the MVP race the past two seasons. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Collier co-founded the Unrivaled league with former college teammate Breanna Stewart. Collier was the MVP of the league's inaugural season and won the one-on-one tournament. She also serves as the vice president of the WNBA players’ union and was a prominent voice as they fought for a new CBA.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Olympic sprinter

American track and field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden poses for the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jefferson-Wooden took the bronze in the 100-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also captured gold in the 4x100-meter relay. At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, she swept the 100-meter and 200-meter events and also took gold in the 4x100-meter relay for a third time.

Jefferson-Wooden described the opportunity to be in the SI Swimsuit issue as a "pipe dream."

Jefferson-Wooden became the second woman to win the sprint triple (100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter gold medals) at the 2025 World Championships. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“I never really thought that it would happen, so for it to actually happen is crazy," Jefferson-Wooden told SI. "Not to mention it’s for Sports Illustrated. There’s not a lot of people in the world who on their first photoshoot can say it was for Sports Illustrated and for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. So I’m grateful. I really am.”

Sophie Cunningham, Fever guard

Cunningham began her eighth WNBA season and second with the Indiana Fever in 2026. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Like Collier, Cunningham was also drafted in 2019 but had a much different path to becoming one of the most well-known names in the WNBA. She spent the first six years of her career with the Mercury but didn't break out as a star until she joined the Fever and became Caitlin Clark's biggest supporter and enforcer. Her TikTok blew up after she stood up for Clark early in the 2025 season, and then she started making headlines with takes on her podcast.

Now she's living her dreams in the SI Swimsuit issue. “It was so empowering and just so fun but being able to check that off my list," Cunningham told SI after her shoot. "That has been a huge bucket list goal and now I just feel so good about myself.”

Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game for the Fever last season. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

After joining Clark on the golf course during the offseason, Cunningham signed a media deal with USA Network and also re-signed with the Fever. In 2026 she should continue to make an impact both on and off the court.

NFL wives and girlfriends

Six NFL wives and girlfriends are featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

This year there is also a digital cover featuring six high-profile NFL WAGs in Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, Normani and Monika Love.

Christen Goff is no stranger to the Swimsuit issue, having been featured annually since 2022. Cavinder, who is dating Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, appeared alongside her sister in 2024. Mahomes was also in the ’24 issue. Normani, a singer who is engaged to DK Metcalf, is making her SI Swim debut. Kittle, who played college basketball at Iowa, is the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle and also is appearing on her first digital cover.

Watch the red carpet livestream on SITV and YouTube on Thursday, May 14.

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