Team USA vs. Puerto Rico Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Faces Next Test in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers 

Caitlin Clark Team USA is set to square off against Puerto Rico in the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying tournament in San Juan on Thursday night.

The American women are coming off a 110-46 rout of Senegal in their opener and will look to keep the momentum going against the tournament hosts. Six players including Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers made their national team debuts against Senegal, with Reese being the only USA rookie to earn a start. Team USA, who have won gold at four straight World Cups and 11 overall, will play three more games over the next week against Italy, New Zealand and Spain.

Here’s our live blog of what’s expected to be another good game of hoops from Clark and Co. Follow along for all the exciting action tonight.

