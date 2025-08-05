WNBA Power Rankings: Lynx, Dream Stay Hot While Fever Catch Fire
It was another eventful week in the WNBA, filled with trades, acquisitions, upsets and blowouts. The Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and their 2027 second-round draft pick to the Wings in exchange for DiJonai Carrington. The move underscored Minnesota’s championship intentions and Dallas’s rebuild priorities. Meanwhile, Emma Meesseman made her debut for the Liberty, logging 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in Sunday’s game against the Sun.
Amid the flurry of movement, the Dream’s Naz Hillmon had a moment on Wednesday that exemplified her breakout season in Atlanta. After a back-and-forth battle against the Wings, and with just five seconds left on the clock, Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao found Hillmon with some space just beyond the arc. Hillmon knocked down the three to seal the 88–85 win for Atlanta in thrilling fashion. The game-winner capped off a stellar performance for Hillmon, notching a career-high 21 points while shooting 77.8% from the field.
Hillmon has taken a considerable step forward in her fourth season in Atlanta, seeing improvements in nearly every statistical category. She is making a significant impact off the bench, too, boasting the seventh-highest plus-minus in the league (+6.6). The 25-year-old looks comfortable in her role as an effective sixth woman and is a key part of the Dream’s success this year.
1. Minnesota Lynx
Previous ranking: 1
The Lynx thumped the Aces 111–58 on Saturday night, but star Napheesa Collier left the game late in the third quarter after rolling her right ankle. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve has faced criticism for keeping Collier in the game with the Lynx leading 92–49 that late.
“It’s the third quarter of a game on someone else’s floor. I don’t think the game was over,” Reeve said postgame Saturday.” I don’t think like that. She had a sub there, and she wasn’t going to play in the fourth quarter. Sometimes these things happen. And I get it. People are going to rail on me. That’s part of sitting in the seat that I’m sitting in.” The Lynx announced Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with an ankle sprain.
2. Atlanta Dream
Previous ranking: 2
Atlanta has won three consecutive games—against Washington, Phoenix and Dallas—and now gets a couple of days of rest before facing off against the Sky in Chicago on Thursday.
3. Indiana Fever
Previous ranking: 5
Indiana is also riding a hot streak, winning five in a row. Since losing to the Liberty on July 22, the Fever have taken down the Aces, Sky, Mercury, Wings and Storm—and they’ve done it all without Caitlin Clark. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have stepped up as the main contributors with Clark still sidelined due to a right groin injury. Aari McDonald, whom the Fever re-signed in late June after being waived by the team earlier that month, looks comfortable in Stephanie White’s system as well.
4. Phoenix Mercury
Previous ranking: 4
Phoenix has lost two of its last three games, falling to the Fever and Dream last week. Nate Tibbetts still appears to be solidifying chemistry among this group, who are all relatively new to playing together. A potential silver lining: Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper combined for 54 points in the Mercury’s loss to the Fever, with Thomas logging 32 points and 15 rebounds.
5. New York Liberty
Previous ranking: 3
It was a tough week for the Liberty as they fell to the Wings, Lynx and Sun. Not all losses are created equal, though, and Sandy Brondello’s team put on a commendable showing against Minnesota after a lackluster outing against Dallas. Breanna Stewart’s absence paints all of this, with the Liberty star out with a bone bruise. The 30-year-old is indispensable for New York, and the team is feeling it.
6. Los Angeles Sparks
Previous ranking: 6
The Sparks continue to grow into the season, pulling out an impressive double-overtime win against the Storm on Friday. Four Los Angeles players (Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum) scored more than 20 points in the team’s win in Seattle, showing off the Sparks’ offensive prowess. Cameron Brink is still working her way back, getting limited minutes, but her increased presence should help on the defensive side of the ball.
7. Seattle Storm
Previous ranking: 8
The inconsistencies continue for the Storm, who started the week with a dominant win over Connecticut before falling in close games to Los Angeles and Indiana. While Seattle is strong defensively (rated second in the league), it could use some more perimeter firepower. The Storm has the ninth-rated offense and is also ninth in three-pointers attempted and made.
8. Las Vegas Aces
Previous ranking: 9
A 53-point home loss to the Lynx was a tough pill to swallow for the Aces, but they responded with a blowout win of their own over the Valkyries. Jewell Loyd looks to be more comfortable in her role coming off the bench, draining seven threes and shooting 8-for-13 from the field for 27 points against Golden State. Still, Las Vegas has struggled with efficiency, ranking ninth in field goals made (28.3) and 10th in field goal percentage (41.9%).
9. Golden State Valkyries
Previous ranking: 10
The Valkyries look vulnerable when they’re not at home in Ballhalla. Golden State lost to Atlanta and Vegas on the road this week. Despite attempting the most three-pointers in the league, it ranks 12th in three-point percentage. This is something the Valkyries will likely look to clean up as they hammer out their offensive identity without Kayla Thornton, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
10. Washington Mystics
Previous ranking: 7
Washington ended its week with back-to-back losses to the Valkyries and Dream. In both games, Brittney Sykes failed to score over 10 points, well below her season average of 15.4 points per game. The Mystics are a better team when they find a way to get Sykes involved in the offensive production.
11. Dallas Wings
Previous ranking: 11
A big win over the (albeit beleaguered) Liberty and a close matchup against the Dream are nothing to scoff at for the Wings. They look to be in full development and rebuild mode now, led by rookie Paige Bueckers, who had three consecutive 20-point games last week.
12. Connecticut Sun
Previous ranking: 12
Connecticut split results with New York in the teams’ doubleheader last week. Marina Mabrey had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Sun’s Friday win in arguably her best game of the season.
13. Chicago Sky
Previous ranking: 13
Chicago’s skid continues as the Sky are riding an eight-game losing streak. Injury woes have only made matters worse for Chicago, with Angel Reese out for the Sky’s last two games as she deals with a back injury and Ariel Atkins sidelined since July 14 with a leg injury.