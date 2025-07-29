WNBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Has Finally Found Its Spark
The WNBA wasted no time getting down to business, returning to regular-season action the Tuesday after All-Star weekend. While some teams looked like they could use a few more days’ rest, the Sparks appear to be renewed. Currently riding a five-game winning streak—which included its biggest result of the year with a win over the Liberty in New York—Los Angeles could be gearing up for a late-season push after a slow start to the 2025 campaign.
Rickea Jackson has had an up-and-down sophomore season, but has been particularly impressive in the Sparks’ last five games, averaging 18.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. That’s a step above her 2025 regular-season average of 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game on 39.8% shooting on the year prior to the streak. She played hero at Barclays Center on Saturday, drilling the game-winner with a wild shot to clinch the road victory over the Liberty.
Kelsey Plum has been prolific as well, dropping 20 points in New York two days after scoring 30 on 10-for-15 shooting in the Sparks’ Thursday matchup against Connecticut. Los Angeles has the fifth-best offense in the league, making up for some of the team’s defensive liabilities. And the Sparks could be getting some help in that department, with Cameron Brink, and her rim protection, inching closer to a return after being sidelined with an ACL injury. Brink told John W. Davis of the Press-Telegram at Monday’s practice that she plans to play in the Sparks’ Tuesday game against the Aces. The 23-year-old played in just 15 games during her rookie season before undergoing surgery for her ACL injury, and could provide the surging Sparks with the boost necessary to mount a playoff push.
1. Minnesota Lynx
Previous ranking: 2
Despite a late-game run and 32-point performance from Napheesa Collier, the Lynx fell to the Dream on Sunday, with Atlanta handing Minnesota its first home loss of the season. Collier did everything to get her side back in the game, shooting 14-for-18 from the field while logging eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. Having the best record and best player in the league means the Lynx still get the top spot on the power rankings, even with a four-point loss on this week’s résumé.
2. Atlanta Dream
Previous ranking: 6
The Dream recorded a pair of monster wins following the All-Star break. First, Atlanta beat the Mercury in Phoenix, then snapped the Lynx’s home-win streak in Minnesota. Brittney Griner scored a season-high 22 points against the Lynx after notching 17 points and eight rebounds against the Mercury. Atlanta looks like a true contender, especially if it can continue to get this type of paint production out of Griner.
3. New York Liberty
Previous ranking: 3
Jonquel Jones is back, but the Liberty’s injury issues continue. The reigning Finals MVP returned to the Liberty lineup after being out for over a month with an ankle injury and immediately made an impact. She led New York to a 98–84 win over the Fever on Tuesday with a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds. But as New York gained Jones, it lost Breanna Stewart, who exited Saturday’s loss against the Sparks with a lower leg injury. While she avoided significant injury, she did not suit up for the team’s Monday game against the Wings in which Dallas hammered a depleted New York, 92–82.
4. Phoenix Mercury
Previous ranking: 1
The Mercury have lost three of their last four games. (Albeit, those three losses came to the three teams above them in the power rankings.) A victory over the Mystics on Sunday blunted a three-game slide and injected Phoenix with some much-needed momentum. Alyssa Thomas nearly scored a triple-double, logging 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against Washington. The Mercury will need, and will likely get, more outbursts like this from Thomas as they hope to make the most of the three remaining matchups in their five-game road swing.
5. Indiana Fever
Previous ranking: 4
Stephanie White and the Fever are still without Caitlin Clark, who has been out since July 17 with a right groin strain. Indiana is making due, though, taking down the Aces and Sky after falling to the Liberty earlier in the week. Kelsey Mitchell has been explosive, putting up 35 points against Chicago, 21 against Las Vegas and 29 against New York. The eight-year league veteran is having a career year, averaging 20.2 points per game, and shooting 46.8% from the field.
6. Los Angeles Sparks
Previous rankings: 11
Los Angeles has leapfrogged up the power rankings after winning six of its last seven. Are the Sparks the real deal, or are they just enjoying a midseason jolt?
7. Washington Mystics
Previous ranking: 5
It’s been a difficult stretch for the Mystics, losing three of their last four. They managed to tough out a 69–58 win over the Storm on Saturday, but that was sandwiched between losses to the Sparks and Mercury. With the third-worst rated offense in the league, Washington needs to be more efficient on that side of the ball.
8. Seattle Storm
Previous ranking: 9
The one consistent thing about the Storm is their unpredictability. Seattle has lost to league bottom feeders Connecticut and Dallas this month, but beat title contenders New York and Atlanta. A positive takeaway for the team is that Seattle has the second-best rated defense in the WNBA, and its stinginess can keep it in games. The Storm have gotten critical production off the bench, too, including a double-double from Dominique Malonga against Chicago, followed by an eight-point, nine-rebound outing from the rookie against Washington.
9. Las Vegas Aces
Previous ranking: 7
Becky Hammon may be on to something, with the coach having Jewell Loyd come off the bench for the first time this season on Sunday. The 31-year-old has been struggling in her first year in Las Vegas, scoring zero, eight and seven points in the Aces’ three games heading into their matchup with the Wings. The new role seemed to suit Loyd, as she went six-for-11 from the field, scoring 20 points against Dallas.
10. Golden State Valkyries
Previous ranking: 8
The Valkyries were dealt a devastating blow this week, with the team announcing that Golden State’s leading scorer, Kayla Thornton, would be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for a knee injury she picked up in practice. Worsening the blow, the Sun thumped the Valkyries 95–64 on Sunday.
11. Dallas Wings
Previous ranking: 12
Dallas dominated the Storm on the road last Tuesday, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring 20 points on 58.3% shooting from the field. The Wings followed up that impressive performance with losses to the Valkyries and Aces, but quickly turned things around with an assertive win over a diminished Liberty side on Monday. Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers each put up 20 points against New York, while Ogunbowale logged a career-high 14 assists. In the four games since the All-Star break, Ogunbowale is averaging 18.5 points and shooting 51.1% from the field, a marked improvement from her season average of 16 points on 36.4% shooting.
12. Connecticut Sun
Previous ranking: 13
The Sun clinched their fourth win of the season Sunday, dominating the Valkyries in a 95–64 beatdown. Tina Charles shot 8-for-11 from the field for 24 points against Golden State in her fifth 20-point outing of July.
13. Chicago Sky
Previous ranking: 10
Chicago has lost five consecutive games. Angel Reese was absent from three of those matchups as she managed a back injury, while Ariel Atkins has been out since July 14 with a leg injury. Missing their top two scorers, the Sky have not just looked out of sorts, but utterly out of answers, losing their last five games by double digits.