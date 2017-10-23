Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says He Saved a Suicidal Woman on a Bridge

Davey Boy Smith Jr. says his grappling technique helped him pull the woman to safety. 

By Dan Gartland
October 23, 2017

Pro wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. says his grappling experience helped him perform an act of heroism on Sunday in Canada. 

Smith, real name Harry Smith, was driving over a bridge in Calgary on Sunday when he saw a woman “crying and hanging off the bridge,” he wrote on Facebook. Smith pulled over and joined the group of people urging the woman to return to safety. 

“She was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer, Smith wrote. “With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances. She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold her. Luckily my years of grappling and self defense I knew how to grab her HARD and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping.”

The woman also claimed to have a gun, Smith said, so he got on top of her and held her down until authorities could arrive.

“Miss you’re not going to move unless I want you to, I’m an expert grappler and you’re not going to shoot me,” Smith said he told the woman. “We will get you help life is a precious thing and I’m here to help to help you.” 

Calgary police told Global News that Smith’s account of the incident is accurate. The woman was taken by police to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. 

“Life is a precious thing folks,” Smith wrote. “Never take it for granted.”

