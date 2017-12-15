Dwayne Johnson Sounds Kind of Serious About a 2024 Presidential Run

Movies will keep Dwayne Johnson busy through the 2020 presidential election, but 2024 is another story. 

By Dan Gartland
December 15, 2017

It seems like every few weeks there’s a new interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in which he teases the possibility of running for president. Well, it’s time for that again. 

The Rock did an interview with Vanity Fair and said he’s too busy with movies to run for president in 2020 but his schedule in 2024 is wide open

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” Johnson told the magazine.

He may have successfully transitioned from wrestler to mega movie star but Johnson has no illusions about a potential move to politics being as easy. He has a vague idea of what he would like to do as president, but didn’t get into policy matters with Vanity Fair. 

“I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled,” Johnson explained. “I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times—which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing—so that’s where I’m at.”

Read the end of that quote—where he declines to identify the current president by name or even refer to him as an individual—and tell me he doesn’t already have talking like a politician down. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters