It seems like every few weeks there’s a new interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in which he teases the possibility of running for president. Well, it’s time for that again.

The Rock did an interview with Vanity Fair and said he’s too busy with movies to run for president in 2020 but his schedule in 2024 is wide open.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” Johnson told the magazine.

He may have successfully transitioned from wrestler to mega movie star but Johnson has no illusions about a potential move to politics being as easy. He has a vague idea of what he would like to do as president, but didn’t get into policy matters with Vanity Fair.

“I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled,” Johnson explained. “I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times—which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing—so that’s where I’m at.”

Read the end of that quote—where he declines to identify the current president by name or even refer to him as an individual—and tell me he doesn’t already have talking like a politician down.