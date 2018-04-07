Many WWE fans are looking forward to the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura match at WrestleMania 34 as perhaps the match of the night, in part because these two incredible competitors had a classic match before they joined WWE.

It was January 2016 at the Tokyo Dome in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual Wrestle Kingdom. Nakamura was the IWGP Intercontinental champion, defending his belt against Styles. Both men had already decided to leave the promotion for WWE after Wrestle Kingdom 10 but they made sure they went out in style.

The match (I won’t spoil who won) was regarded as one of the greatest in recent years. In advance of the WrestleMania rematch, NJPW made the match available for free on its YouTube channel. You can—and absolutely should—watch it above.