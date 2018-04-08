Where Is WrestleMania Next Year?

WrestleMania 35 will return to the New York and New Jersey area in 2019. This year's main event will be held in New Orleans.

The 2019 edition of WrestleMania will be held on April 7 at MetLife Stadium. The decision to bring WrestleMania back to the Meadowlands was announced in March, after the New York metro area beat out 15 other cities. It will be the third WrestleMania in the area, after Madison Square Garden hosted the first three.

The Barclays Center will host NXT TakeOver, the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live in the lead up to WrestleMania.

New Jersey previously hosted Wrestlemania 29 in 2013. The main event for that year was John Cena defeating Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.