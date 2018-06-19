Big Cass’s unexpected release from WWE was due, in large part, to personal conduct issues.

Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Cass was drinking the majority of the European tour and had attitude issues when drunk. Being intoxicated in public is one of the underlying reasons the WWE office was down on Cass.

Cass is 30-year-old William Morrissey, a talent that, up until recently, was a favorite of Vince McMahon’s.

WWE was brief in its statement, simply announcing, “WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass).”

Cass had impressed WWE execs with his match this past Sunday at Money in the Bank against Daniel Bryan. Although he had heat with the office, there was internal surprise in WWE that he was released, which took place at Tuesday’s SmackDown taping in Toledo, Ohio.

The 6’8” Cass, listed by WWE as 7-feet tall, has been with WWE since 2011, beginning in then-developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, and recently returned to action from a torn ACL.

Cass had factored into company plans as recently as April’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, and he is expected to draw immediate interest from the independents. A reunion with former tag partner Enzo Amore would be an instant ratings draw for Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling.

Out of the original NXT trio of Cass, Carmella and Enzo, only Carmella—who is WWE’s SmackDown women’s champion—still remains with the company.

