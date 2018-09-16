WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Match Card, Start Time, Location, Predictions

All eyes in the WWE Universe will be on Hell in a Cell in San Antonio on Sunday. 

By Dan Gartland
September 16, 2018

The show will mark the first title defense for Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who defeated Alexa Bliss for the belt at SummerSlam. Fans will also see Braun Strowman finally cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot against Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell. 

After a bloated 13-match SummerSlam and a similarly congested 12-match Extreme Rules card, the wrestlers will likely be given room to let their matches breathe with only eight matches scheduled for Hell in a Cell. 

How to watch

Live stream: As always, the PPV is only available to stream on the WWE Network.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Run time: WWE Network has blocked off 3 1/2 hours for the show

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio

Full match card

• WWE Championship match — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

• Universal Championship match — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (inside Hell in a Cell, with Mick Foley as guest referee)

• Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

• Raw Tag Team Championship match — Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship match — The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English

• Raw Women’s Championship match — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

• SmackDown Women’s Championship match — Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

• Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (inside Hell in a Cell)

