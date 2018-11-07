Report: Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract Runs Through WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is apparently putting his UFC return on hold. 

By Dan Gartland
November 07, 2018

Brock Lesnar won’t be dropping the Universal Championship any time soon.

Lesnar’s new contract with WWE, quietly agreed to before Crown Jewel, keeps Lesnar in pro wrestling at least through WrestleMania 35, Dave Meltzer reported for MMAFighting.com.

“The new deal is for multiple shows, but its length of time has been kept secretive,” Meltzer wrote. “But it is known that Lesnar is scheduled as late as April of next year for WrestleMania.”

BARRASSO: Three Takeaways From WWE Crown Jewel

Lesnar had been plotting a return to UFC after dropping the belt to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August. But Reigns’s leukemia diagnosis drastically altered WWE’s plans for its signature championship and Lesnar won the title back at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last week. Lesnar is free to fight in UFC while under contract with WWE, Meltzer adds, but it is unclear if he would actually take a UFC fight.

WWE will spend the next several months building up a challenger for Lesnar to face at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Whether that challenger is crowned as the new champion probably depends on whether Lesnar wants to remain in WWE.  

