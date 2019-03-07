Mark Henry Vows to Donate His Brain for CTE Research

Mark Henry announced the move on SiriusXM Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 07, 2019

The World's Strongest Man is looking to help make a difference in the world after he dies.

On Thursday, while talking with former wrestler and Concussion Legacy Foundation co-founder Chris Nowinski on SiriusXM's Busted Open, the former World Heavyweight champion announced his plan to donate his brain for CTE research.

"The best way to study the brain is after they pass away, so you can know on a cellular level what's happening," Nowinski said, according to Wrestle Zone. "We just got our 700th brain donation and we're constantly getting athletes to pledge [their brains], so we can build awareness and do studies while they are still alive. We have 5,000 athletes that have pledged their name and it's important to get famous athletes [to spotlight the issue]."

"I definitely want to go on record that I'm donating my brain to the brain bank, and I hope that something good can come out of y'all having my brain," Henry said. "Maybe it will help with figuring out how things work in the future that will benefit my kids and everyone else's kids.... We always want the future to be better for our families and your families, speaking of the fans out there that have kids playing sports. And some of you parents, you weekend warriors. Like, you get a ding, get some help."

Henry added that it shouldn't be "weird" for someone to donate organs for research or medical purposes, noting that he is an organ donor already.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Henry retired from the ring after a 22-year career in 2018.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message