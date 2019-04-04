The 80,000 fans who will pack MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday night for WrestleMania 35 may get a little wet.

The weather forecast, as of Thursday afternoon, calls for cool temperatures and a chance of rain. Conditions should be pleasant during the day, with temperatures in the low 60s and sunny skies. Temperatures will drop off when the sun goes down and rain may fall during the second half of the card, though. The National Weather Service says there is a 60% chance of rain showers, “mainly after 10 p.m.” The Weather Channel, meanwhile says there is a 90% chance of rain but expects the precipitation to hold off until after midnight, meaning the rain would be unlikely to impact the event.

Weather in New York can be extremely (to borrow a word from Daniel Bryan) fickle in early April. The record high for April 7 is 92 degrees, set in 2010, while the record low is 21 degrees, set in 1982. Significant snowfall is not unheard of, either.

But WWE has been fortunate with the weather when bringing its biggest event to the Big Apple. WrestleMania 29 in 2013 was the first time WWE held an outdoor WrestleMania outside of Florida and the company took extra steps to account for the possibility of inclement weather. A specially designed heated ring blasted warm air under the mat and up through holes in the ring posts that kept the temperature inside the ring at 78 degrees even while the temperature outside was 29 degrees the night before the show.

A little rain shouldn’t pose much of an issue, either. WWE usually puts a canopy over the ring to keep the wrestlers from getting rained on.