Batista will wrestle in his first matchup in five years when the six-time world champion takes on Triple H at this year's WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium.

On the June 2, 2014, episode of Raw, Batista quit WWE after Triple H denied him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He legitimately quit the WWE due to creative differences soon after. Batista has since starred in several acting roles and has become best known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying the character in the films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

On Feb. 25, Batista returned to Raw and attacked Ric Flair backstage prior to Flair's 70th birthday celebration. He subsequently called out Triple H, and on March 11, the two came face-to-face for a confrontation that culminated in Batista challenging Triple H to the WrestleMania 35 match.

Triple H not only obliged, but he also tied the no holds barred stipulation to it. Batista upped the stakes by making sure Triple H also put his career on the line.

WrestleMania 35's main card is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.