Triple H will face Batista in a no holds barred match at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two have a long-standing feud with over 15 years of tension between them, but they will face off for only the second time in their careers. This time, if Triple H loses, he'll be forced to retire.

After teaming together for years with Evolution, the pair’s only other one-on-one meeting came at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 when Batista won the World Heavyweight Championship with a Batista Bomb.

Tensions between the two escalated again in February when at a celebration for Ric Flair's 70th birthday, Batista attacked Flair backstage to get Triple H's attention. Triple H then called out Batista in a March Raw episode, and Batista challenged him to a match but only if Triple H put his career on the line.