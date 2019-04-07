Triple H vs. Batista All-Time History: Head-to-Head Record

WWE

Triple H will face Batista in a no holds barred match at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

Triple H will face Batista in a no holds barred match at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two have a long-standing feud with over 15 years of tension between them, but they will face off for only the second time in their careers. This time, if Triple H loses, he'll be forced to retire.

After teaming together for years with Evolution, the pair’s only other one-on-one meeting came at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 when Batista won the World Heavyweight Championship with a Batista Bomb. 

Tensions between the two escalated again in February when at a celebration for Ric Flair's 70th birthday, Batista attacked Flair backstage to get Triple H's attention. Triple H then called out Batista in a March Raw episode, and Batista challenged him to a match but only if Triple H put his career on the line.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message