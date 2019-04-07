WrestleMania 35: Who has the Most Wins Ever at WrestleMania?

Find out who has the most wins at WrestleMania.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all when it comes to pro wrestling and the WWE, but who's truly the best of the best?

The Undertaker is the most dominant ever, winning an unbelievable 24 times since his WrestleMania VII debut. His most recent victory was at WrestleMania 34 when he beat John Cena in an impromptu match. The Undertaker’s famed streak lasted 21 consecutive matches from 1991 to 2013

Cena is the second most-winningest wrestler at the big event. He has 10 wins, with his most recent coming at WrestleMania 33 in a tag-team victory with Nikki Bella, after which he proposed to Nikki (their relationship fizzled shortly there after). Cena earned four consecutive victories between WrestleMania 20 and WrestleMania 23.

While Triple H has the most losses in WrestleMania history, he also has the third-most victories with nine wins. His first came at WrestleMania 13 when he beat Gold Dust. He'll have the chance to earn another victory when he takes on Batista at WrestleMania 35 in a no holds barred match.

There is a three-way tie for the fourth most victories with Kane, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart all recording eight wins on the big stage. Kane is the only superstar to win hardcore and ECW titles at WrestleMania, while Hulk Hogan won the first WrestleMania main event.

WrestleMania 35 will be Sunday, April 7, at MetLife Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

