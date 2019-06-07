How to Watch WWE Super ShowDown: Full Match Card, Start Time

Courtesy of WWE

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Friday for another star-studded, controversial show. 

By Dan Gartland
June 07, 2019

“Super ShowDown” (not to be confused with “Super Show-Down” held in Australia in October) is the third event under WWE’s 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The multi-million-dollar deal with the oppressive kingdom has drawn criticism from both inside and outside the company

Promos for the show have touted Super ShowDown as “as good or better than WrestleMania.” The card includes three title matches, as well as a promised Money in the Bank cash-in from Brock Lesnar. Women have been barred from performing at previous WWE shows in Saudi Arabia but Alexa Bliss and Natalya made the trip this time and there are rumors that they may be allowed to have a match. A 50-man battle royale is also scheduled, with WWE’s lone Saudi wrestler—Mansoor—the heavy favorite.

How to watch

Start time: 2 p.m. EST (9 p.m. in Jeddah, 7 p.m. in the U.K.)

Live stream: As always, the show is available through the WWE Network

Run time: WWE Network has blocked off four hours for the show.

Full match card

• Triple H vs. Randy Orton

• 50-man Battle Royal

• Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

• Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

• WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade

• Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

• WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

• WWE Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

• Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party (3-on-1 handicap match)

• The Usos vs. The Revival

